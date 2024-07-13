POSITIVELY OKLAHOMA: Birthday cards for a special Broken Arrow child

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A Broken Arrow child whose story Positively Oklahoma has been following for over a year now has a simple request: he's asking for birthday cards.

Elliott Johnston is turning seven on August 3.

Receiving birthday cards from around Green Country and the world has become a tradition he looks forward to and loves.

As you may recall-- Elliott has been through more than anybody ever should- eight heart surgeries, 15 Heart Caths, strokes, and so much more. And his fight is far from over.

His mom. Mariah said there were times they weren't sure he'd make it to his first birthday, let alone his seventh.

For Elliot's sixth birthday, he held a toy drive to give new toys to the hospital, where he received life-saving care.

Hearts for Elliott

Sending him a birthday card would make his day. Gifts are not expected- a card is perfect.

You can send the cards to 1216 East Kenosha #157, Broken Arrow, OK 74012

Elliott's mom, Mariah, started The Happy Little Heart Free Library in September of 2021 and has given away an estimated 2,500 books.

Happy Heart Little Free Library

