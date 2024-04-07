Positively Oklahoma: Bartlesville Fire Department Prom Rescue

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — Talk about a Prom night to remember!

One Bartlesville High School senior made quite the entrance to her Prom Saturday night.

Ava Qualls was going to drive her car to Prom, but a family member borrowed it and was involved in a wreck that same day.

When Bartlesville Firefighters on the scene heard about the dilemma, they immediately came to the rescue, offering to take Ava and her friends to Prom in their Firetruck.

Ava's dad, Jason Qualls, said, "I offered to take her in my pick-up truck, but it was no competition for their Firetruck. The Firefighters were so kind. She said they made her feel like a Queen and even walked her into Prom."

So, a day that started with tears ended with smiles, all thanks to the heroes at Station 3.

Ava's cell phone text says it all: "Epic entrance! I'm having the best time of my life."

