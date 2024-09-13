POSITIVELY OKLAHOMA: A Gift for Tulsa- Christmas Album Celebrating Tulsa Talent

TULSA, Okla. — A music project that has been in the works for well over a year champions Tulsa, its top musicians, and the most wonderful time of the year.

At an exclusive Listening Party, the artists heard the album for the first time and invited Positively Oklahoma's Julie Chin to listen in. "It's called A Gift for Tulsa, said Jon Terry, Owner of SRO Productions and Project Manager for A Gift for Tulsa.

It's a Christmas album recorded by some of Tulsa's top musicians at the historic Church Studio. "28 musicians, that's counting vocalists and the players," said Terry.

Vocalists like Annie Ellicott, who sings the classic "Sleigh Ride." Ellicott said, "It's a cool, funky, jazzy version of the song, and we did some of the arrangement on the fly."

You'll also find Branjae, who co-wrote her original song, "Christmas Ain't the Same." "It's really cute. It talks about the likes and dislikes of Christmastime but focuses on the most important thing, which is love," said Branjae.

Michael Bluestein, keyboardist for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band Foreigner, produced the album. He has a Tulsa connection, too. "My fiancé Tina was born and raised here," said Bluestein. Together on the album, the two reimagine a Paul McCartney Christmas favorite.

"I hope the songs get people in that nostalgic place but also give them a little bit of like, oh, this is a different version of that song that I know really well, and it's nice to hear it in a fresh way," said Bluestein.

Tulsa native Danny Williams has been dreaming of this project for 20 years. He's the co-founder of the Natural Resources Conservancy, a non-profit dedicated to land conservation. "I firmly believe that a community that supports the arts is thriving. Even though NRC works coast to coast nationwide, we are based in Tulsa and are a Tulsa company. Tulsa is good to us, so we wanted to give back," said Williams.

That's why the NRC commissioned the album. "It's an eclectic Christmas album that leans on jazz, soul-funk, and R&B," said Bluestein.

The artists recorded ten songs over four days live at The Church Studio. There are classics and two originals.

"I knew people were going to deliver, and we were going to get some great stuff," said Bluestein.

The album will be released in November on vinyl, CD, and streaming formats. The music will debut live at Lights On Utica Square and holiday events around town.

"It makes me very Tulsa proud!" said Ellicott.

It's A Gift for Tulsa that the artists hope will keep on giving.

"I hope that every single year on October 31, at 11:59:30 p.m., everyone brings it back around again, and it'll just be something that not just Tulsa but the country and the whole world will put on and celebrate Christmas with us!" said Branjae.

There are plans for additional albums to coincide with different holidays and Tulsa events.

There are plans for additional albums to coincide with different holidays and Tulsa events.

