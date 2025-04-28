SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — A celebration of over a century at Sand Springs Nursing and Rehab, where resident Billie Ivy turned 104 years young.

However, she admits, "I lie about my age quite a bit," says Ivy.

But on this day, the cake, which reads 104, is hard to deny. Ivy takes it in with delight. "Ooh, boy!"

As the most senior resident at the facility is celebrated with cards, cake, and punch-- staffers, family, and friends surround her.

POSITIVELY OKLAHOMA: 104-year-old celebrated in Sand Springs

"I'm feeling important today," said Ivy.

Ivy was born in Vian on April 27, 1921. Oklahoma grown, she's had a lifetime of experience. A former Hollywood makeup artist, she's traveled the globe.

"It's a small world, and we had a lot of fun," said Ivy.

The career woman also had three sons, three grandsons, and six great-grandchildren. She was a public speaker for Oklahoma State University, where she served as a mentor to young ladies.

In addition, she was Vice President of two different banks and a professional Real Estate leader in sales.

Her recipe for success is simple: "Don't drink or smoke," says Ivy.

And never tell them your age. "But it's all out in the open now, ha!" said Ivy.

Ivy is in good health, and she also may have good genes. Her mom lived until she was 107.

Happy birthday, Billie Ivy!

