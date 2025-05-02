POSITIVELY OKALHOMA: Mizel School celebrates 50th Anniversary

TULSA, Okla. — A small Tulsa school is celebrating a significant anniversary. Mizel Jewish Community Day School is turning 50.

"Our mission and vision is to do a Jewish lens of education. We educate the whole child through the Jewish lens, hands-on learning experiences, small class sizes, and meeting the children where they're at," said Mizel Executive Director Amanda Anderson.

And on some days, that learning experience is intergenerational.

"It makes me feel heartwarming!" says fourth grader Romilly Zeff. 94-year-old Rudy Wyatt said, "The kids are lovely!"

You see, Mizel Jewish Community Day School has teachers plus a campus full of seniors who are full of wisdom.

"So today we came down to the retirement center to read to the seniors, and we always sing a bit too," said Estelle Collierlee, another Fourth grader. Third-grade student Everly Coon said, "Sometimes we do Shabbat with them and sing prayers."

"I think they feel close, and we feel close to them," said Wyatt.

The second through fifth graders visit the senior retirement center next door on the Zarrow Pointe Campus several times a month.

One of the seniors, Frances Pentecost, told 2 News the energy changes in the room when the kids come in. "The energy- it's just something that children bring when they come into a room, whether it's one, two, or a crowd."

In each sweet moment shared, lessons are learned. "It helps me practice reading! And it helps me talk to people more," said Collierlee.

There's something here for the seniors, too. Wyatt said, "I take away from it the days of my youth."

Anderson adds, "I think a 3-year-old can learn as much from an 80-year-old as an 80-year-old can learn from an 8-year-old."

The adoptive grandparent program has been at Mizel for around 12 years, but the school's been around longer than that. Mizel Jewish Community Day School began in 1975 at B'nai Emunah in midtown; it outgrew that space and relocated to South Tulsa in 1983. "We have kids of all faiths here; we are Jewish, Christian, Muslim, you name it- it's really about exposure," said Anderson. This senior program adds another layer to that. Proving that learning is "grand"-- whether you're 9 or 94.

"It makes me feel happy because I'm making them happy, too!" said Collierlee

Mizel is holding a big fundraiser on May 4, 2025, to celebrate its 50th anniversary, called Mizel is Solid Gold, and the community is invited to attend to learn more about the school. You can learn more here.

