Morris Academic Team overcomes heartbreaking loss to win at Nationals

MORRIS, Okla. — An Oklahoma town of around 1,400 is proving it's small but mighty. The Morris High School Academic Team, led by history teacher Jeremy Avery, just made Oklahoma history.

"There are three National Champions in Quiz Bowl. It's Very Small School, Small School, and the Big Show. We won the Very Small School National Championship, and we're the first Oklahoma team to win any of the three," said Avery.

Eighty-eight teams made the 2025 Chicago Tournament, but the Morris High School Varsity team of four brought home the hardware.

With sirens, signs, and silly string, the team just returned to a Heroes' welcome.

"They love to celebrate us, and I think that says a lot about the Morris Community," said team member Keyton Tiger-Harjo.

That could be because this celebration was about more than winning, but how far the team has come. You see, in January, the small team lost a teammate.

"McKinley McGirt was diagnosed with cancer on Oct. 3, and then passed away on January 14 of this year," said Avery.

"She was my best friend. She was really joyful and she had all those quirks that people have. She would tell the same story over and over, and we'd be like, McKinley, you told us this story, and she'd be like- whatever! She was amazing beyond comprehension," said Team Captain Ean Merrill.

"She passed away just two weeks before the State Championship, and everybody got together, and we couldn't imagine her allowing us not to continue. So they did it. They did it together," said Avery.

The team took home that title while the best friends grieved.

"We really became a close-knit family after we won our State Championship. One of our mottos is, 'Family is greater than success.' So even despite all we had, what was really great and important was the closeness that we felt through it all," said team member Nicole Gehring.

"They loved each other. They cared for each other. They cried with each other, and they laughed with each other," said Avery.

That made the trip to Nationals that much more personal. This win was for McKinley.

"I think she was looking down on us, and she was very happy to see us do what we did," said team member Gage Dixon. Merrill adds, "She's definitely proud."

The season isn't over yet—the Morris Eagles head to the High School National Tournament in May.

"Whether we play at our best or have a bad day and don't do as well as we want. You can't take away what we've already accomplished," said Avery.

The past few months have taught this Academic Team a vital lesson--- that life's tests are best met together.

The team will compete in the Tournament of Champions on Friday, May 2, 2025. You can follow their progress here.

