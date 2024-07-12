FREE FISHING: Families get hooked on fishing with free weekly event

JENKS, Okla. — If you're looking for a summer adventure that won't cost you a dime, the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation has an option that will get you outdoors and fishing.

"We have free fishing clinics at the Zebco Pond at the Oklahoma Aquarium. We do these in June and July throughout the summer," said Shawn Gee, ODWC Communication Education Specialist.

Ed Lodes and his 6—and 7-year-old great-grandsons are attending this evening, and they hope they catch the granddaddy of them all.

"I was fishing when I was their age," said Lodes.

Their family is creating new memories and sharing old ones.

"I remember the first bass I caught with an old steel rod, a rope for line, and a big black jitterbug," said Lodes.

They're among dozens taking part in this Tuesday evening clinic.

"We try to make everyone relax about doing it, try to make them feel comfortable about handling the bait, handling the fish, and it's just a family atmosphere," said Gee.

The 90-minute clinics are free and open to everyone, but since space is limited, you have to register first online.

Gee adds, "Everyone, man, woman, or child, has to be registered. All they do is show up. They don't have to bring the rods or reels or anything. Bring something to drink this time of year because it's hot, but we do the bait and everything else."

The evening begins with basic fishing education. The first 20 minutes are a laughter-filled lesson. Then, there's fish identification, knot tying, and casting safety.

The class then picks up its rods and goes fishing for an hour in the well-stocked pond.

"We have Channel Cat, Sunfish; we have a few Bass in here. A couple of them are pretty good sizes, and we have some big Catfish in here," said Gee.

It doesn't take long for the Catfish to bite. Within minutes, a young boy makes the first catch of the evening. The clinic is catch-and-release, so the fish heads back into the water.

On the other side of the pond, Aaron Baird and his daughter are enjoying a beautiful evening outdoors.

"This is awesome. It's really informative. I wish I had this when I was a kid," said Baird.

So far, they've had a few nibbles and a great time.

" If we don't catch a fish, it's still fun, it's still informative. You get to build your skills so that when you do go to the lake or river, you can actually have better knowledge of fishing," said Baird.

ODWC staff circle the pond to offer tips, tricks, and help if needed. Their goal is to inspire a love of fishing and the great outdoors.

"Just come and try it out. I don't care if you've never fished before or if you've been a fisherman when you were younger and haven't done it for a long time; we are really easygoing. We have fun, we joke around, but it's for everybody," said Gee.

Just ask Great Grandpa Lodes, who ended the night by reeling in a big Catfish and hooking the next generation.

"I started the ball rolling!" said Lodes.

The ODWC free fishing clinics are held on Tuesdays from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. There are still a few July dates left.

You can find a calendar with a link to sign up here.

