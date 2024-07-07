Emily Giffin talks Tulsa, Tornadoes. and The Summer Pact

TULSA, Okla. — Best-selling Author Emily Giffin is in Tulsa on a multi-city book tour on July 11, just days after the release of her latest novel, The Summer Pact, on July 9.

Magic City Books is hosting the event, and 2 News Oklahoma Anchor Julie Chin will moderate a fun conversation with Giffin at 7 p.m. at All Souls Unitarian Church in Tulsa.

On 2 News Oklahoma Sunday Morning, Giffin and Chin chatted about the famed author's last visit to Tulsa, what you can expect at the Magic City Books event, the new novel, and more.

Tickets are still available for an Evening with Emily Giffin here.

