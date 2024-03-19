Art of Lego in bloom at Tulsa Botanic Garden

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Botanic Garden has sculpted something new for Spring in Oklahoma—a way for kids to get outdoors and enjoy the magic of Lego.

"I love it, it's great, it's really beautiful!" said 12-year-old Simon Kinney during his first trip to the garden. He says the tulips are terrific. The daffodils are dazzling, and the life-size Lego is locked in the whole visit.

"I'm visiting the Lego and doing the whole exhibit," said Kinney.

Nature Pop, a traveling art exhibit featuring 800,000 bricks, is making its Oklahoma debut at Tulsa Botanic Garden. "There's almost a million dollars worth of art out here now. It's spread throughout our four formal gardens, on our great lawn, and in the visitors center. Folks can come, wander through the entire garden, and see some really neat pieces of art," said Chuck Lamson, CEO of Tulsa Botanic Garden.

Sean Kenney is the New York-based artist behind the exhibit. He said, "I want my sculptures to feel alive. I want there to be some magic there."

You can find 40 of his Lego sculptures and murals in Tulsa now. They include everything from a lion to a tortoise to a polar bear.

"My sculpture of a mom polar bear and her babies is personal. I made that one not long after my son was born, and when I look at that sculpture, I see myself and my son sitting and cuddling up," said Kenney.

The colorful creations pop against their natural surroundings, and there's another link between nature and Lego.

"Just as the pieces interconnect, everything in nature is connected in a very delicate balance," said Kenney.

In addition to getting out and getting some exercise, this display also offers education. Each piece has a sign explaining the science and art behind it, including the number of bricks and hours it took.

"One took like 284 hours and 67,000 Lego pieces to build- that's crazy!" said Kinney.

"I think people can really appreciate the time and effort that it takes to put together a massive statue like the pink dog or the lion or the polar bear and not only the time but the patience it takes to build those type of things," Lamson said.

Everything here is nature-based. While most are animals, there are a few awesome outliers. "I have to say the lawnmower is kind of cool!" said Lamson.

To add to the fun, Tulsa Botanic Garden staff has put out a challenge sheet, scavenger hunt, and map that visitors can pick up when they walk in.

This is the first time Tulsa Botanic Garden has hosted a traveling exhibit, and all the families we talked to say it's the perfect fit.

"Because everyone loves Lego, you know?" Kinney said.

"Hopefully, people will come out and enjoy them and get some great pictures with their family. And then have good memory and maybe one of their children one day will be tackling building Lego like this," said Lamson.

We know of one instance where those seeds have been planted.

"When I go home today, I'm going to build Lego!" said Kinney.

The exhibit will be at Tulsa Botanic Garden through May 9, 2024. More information, including hours and admission prices, is available here.

