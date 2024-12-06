'Your heart just sinks': Power outages spark frustration around Green Country

TULSA, Okla. — Over the last couple of weeks, 2 News reported on power issues in Jenks and Sapulpa, but now some midtown Tulsa residents are experiencing darkness.

That's why 2 News wanted to get more answers for residents who say they're fed up with the constant power hit.

A midtown couple said they’ve been dealing with power outages since the Wednesday before Thanksgiving.

They said the power went out at least once a day, leaving them to act quickly. "It is just that much more heartbreaking to feel like no one is taking notice," said Kathy Piersall.

That's when she reached out to 2 News for help and we took notice.

Since November 26, several people, including a small business owner and numerous homeowners, contacted the station.

They said it's all because they've noticed an increase in outages.

"I think the very first outage we called and at that point, it might have been, I think they said something like an animal but couldn’t say if it was or wasn’t a bird or a squirrel," said Piersall.

She said day after day since the outages started they wait for the power to go out. That being said they are worried about starting things in case the power takes a hit.

Piersall said starting November 27, their power has gone out every day for about one to two hours.

"Your heart just sinks of course. It’s always sudden. There’s no warning. It’s always just a complete loss of power and when it happens for the second time in a row it’s very discouraging it’s hard to just live your life," said Piersall.

After getting multiple messages and emails since our initial report on Jenks' outages. That led us to look deeper to get more answers.

2 News reached out to the Oklahoma Cooperation Commission which oversees the regulations for utility companies.

"I mean, there's never a situation where any power outage is ever convenient, said Jack Money the public information officer for the department.



He said for those who may have experienced damage to appliances due to power surges their only option is to report it to their power company.

He said if the power company doesn't rectify the claim it may take a civil lawsuit.

But he had a solution for those just experiencing frequent outages.

"If enough people notify our consumer services department of the issue, which would prompt us to, you know, request the power quality report so," said Money.

He said these reports could lead them to investigate the issues and force a fix.

He said you can submit a report on the Oklahoma Corporation Commission website.

