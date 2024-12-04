THOUSANDS IN DAMAGES: Sapulpa neighborhood says power surges come at a cost

SAPULPA, Okla. — A Sapulpa neighborhood said numerous power surges have cost thousands of dollars in appliance damages.

It started with a comment on a Facebook post about Jenks' power outages.

That pointed to an area in Sapulpa where OG&E provides electricity.

"I don’t know we’re going to have to do something. It makes you want to move somewhere else where you don’t have issues. I don't know where that would be," said Bob Selsor.

He is one of many who said they've lost appliances due to the power surges. He said it's frustrating to continue to deal with lights flickering or even going out.

"I think these openers are $800, $900 dollars so it works good, when it’s working. But I can’t blame it on the opener because it’s already it’s more electrical problems," said Selsor.

He said his garage door opener was damaged not once but twice by separate power surges. They're forced to manually open it until they can get it fixed.

He said he’s ready for answers.

"Every time it does it, I call OG&E where they should have a record of it," said Selsor.

He’s not alone. In the last week in November, 2 News talked with many of his neighbors about persistent problems.

Jennifer Johnson didn’t want to go on camera but sent me emails outlining some of the issues.

In one email from 2022, she said she’s had to pay about $830 in repairs as a result of a large power surge.

"You don’t know when it’s going to happen you just know it’s going to happen," said Selsor.

He said they never know when the power surges are going to happen. But when they do he is forced to fix any issues that arise. He said he now just waits to fix the next thing.

2 News reached out to OG&E. The company's Senior Communications Specialist Carson Cunningham sent a statement.

OG&E understands momentary interruptions can cause frustration for our customers. These interruptions, known as "momentary outages", occur when our system detects a fault or anomaly and automatically isolates the affected area to prevent more extensive damage or prolonged outages. This rapid response helps maintain the reliability of the grid, reduce outages, and shorten restoration times. Delivering reliable electricity is our top priority, and we continue to strengthen the grid by deploying technology and automation to ensure the most reliable service possible.

"The worst part of it was not knowing how big of a power surge we actually got. Yeah I mean if we were asleep like that it could catch something on fire like that," said Selsor.

2 News will follow up with OG&E to get more answers about the damages for the Selsors and their neighbors.

