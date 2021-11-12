WWE's Monday Night Raw coming to Tulsa's BOK Center

TULSA, Okla. — WWE is bringing its Monday Night Raw show to Tulsa for the first time in eight years, the BOK Center announced Friday.

The superstars of Raw will descend upon the BOK on Monday, Jan. 17.

The matches expected to happen in Tulsa include the Raw Women's Championship Match; Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair; WWE Champion Big E and Raw Tag Team Champions RK-Bro vs. Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles and Omos.

Tickets start at $20 each and go on sale Friday, Nov. 19 at 10 a.m.

