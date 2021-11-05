Wrong-way driver in custody after leading Tulsa police in chase

TULSA, Okla. — A wrong-way driver is in custody after leading Tulsa police on a chase overnight.

Officers received a call saying there was a small white Jeep SUV going southbound in the northbound lanes of Highway 75.

A TPD helicopter eventually located the car at 1300 East I-244, this time going eastbound in the westbound lanes.

Officers went out and used stop sticks to prevent the car from going anywhere else. Police had to deflate two of the car's tires but the driver continued to drive.

OHP Troopers then arrived and were able to stop the car. The driver was then taken into custody and transported to a hospital for medical clearance before being booked into jail.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --