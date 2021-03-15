Women's History Month: Tulsa native Madeline Manning

TULSA, Okla. — 2 Works for You celebrates Women's History Month by highlighting Oklahoma women who have impacted our culture and society.
Tulsan and Olympic gold medalist Madeline Mims pioneered the 800 meter run in the United States. In 1968, Mims became the first and only American woman to bring back a gold medal in this event, along with an Olympic record, world record, and American record, which she held for 15 years.
The 10-time national champion and Olympic medalist is credited with opening the door for women of color worldwide to start running long distances.
Now a chaplain, Mims continues to work with athletes, coaches, and children on what it means to be a champion every day.
