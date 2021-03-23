Menu

Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Women's History Month: Justice Alma Bell Wilson

items.[0].videoTitle
Women's History Month: Justice Alma Bell Wilson
Capture.PNG
Posted at 10:20 PM, Mar 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-23 19:31:29-04

TULSA, Okla. — 2 Works for You celebrates Women's History Month by highlighting Oklahoma women who have impacted our culture and society.

Justice Alma Bell Wilson was just 8 years old when she told her family she'd be a lawyer someday.

As the valedictorian of her Paul's Valley High School class, Wilson would graduate ahead of schedule from the University of Oklahoma's College of Law in 1941 and become a tax attorney. But she didn't stop there.

In 1982, Wilson became the first woman to serve on the Oklahoma Supreme Court, and in 1995, she was named its first woman chief justice.

Wilson is proof that if you can dream it, you can do it.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7