Women's History Month: Justice Alma Bell Wilson

TULSA, Okla. — 2 Works for You celebrates Women's History Month by highlighting Oklahoma women who have impacted our culture and society.

Justice Alma Bell Wilson was just 8 years old when she told her family she'd be a lawyer someday.

As the valedictorian of her Paul's Valley High School class, Wilson would graduate ahead of schedule from the University of Oklahoma's College of Law in 1941 and become a tax attorney. But she didn't stop there.

In 1982, Wilson became the first woman to serve on the Oklahoma Supreme Court, and in 1995, she was named its first woman chief justice.

Wilson is proof that if you can dream it, you can do it.

Trending Stories:



Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --