Woman with developmental disabilities reported missing

TULSA, Okla. — The Volunteers of America Oklahoma and Tulsa Police Department need your help in finding a missing woman with developmental disabilities.

Friday, Feb. 9 at around 9:30 p.m. the 40-year-old woman named Katie, went missing at the Cox Business Center.

Katie is 4-foot-5, 102 pounds with curly light brown hair and brown eyes.

She was wearing a peach-colored dress, white coat, white leggings and sparkly flats. VOA says it is likely she has changed her clothes.

Katie has a syndrome that causes insatiable hunger and could be around any restaurant or grocery store.

She is described as articulate, talkative and may not immediately appear to have disabilities.

VOA said she because of her syndrome, she is likely to go to any length to obtain food, including fabricating stories and offering favors.

If you see her or have any information, please call the Tulsa Police Department at 918-596-9222.

