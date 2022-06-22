Woman stabbed in attempted carjacking in south Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are looking for a man they say stabbed a woman at a south Tulsa gas station early Wednesday morning.

Tulsa police say the man stabbed an 87-year-old woman in the neck with a pen and tried to steal her car. It happened around 2 a.m. at the gas station near 51st and Lewis.

Cameras caught the attack. TPD said a man in a hospital gown approached the woman and demanded her keys. Police say she tried to get back into her car and that’s when the suspect stabbed her and hit her over the head.

“She did kind of put up a struggle, she grabbed his hospital gown. He then kind of just quickly walked off southbound and then crossed over westbound most likely into this apartment complex behind us. She’s in stable condition and she should be okay,” said Sgt. Emily Michie.

Officers setup a perimeter for a search but did not find him. Police say the suspect was released from Hillcrest Medical Center Tuesday evening.

Police told 2 News they know who they’re looking for because he left identifying hospital discharge papers near the scene.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-2677.

