211 providing help to Oklahomans for utility bills

TULSA, Okla. — Amid the excessive heat throughout Green Country, the Community Service Council is offering help to those struggling to keep up with their bills.

The Community Service Council suggests people take advantage of the resources available when calling 211.

“You will be instantly connected with our trained resource specialist who can look through our extensive database to try to find resources to help with a variety of needs, that includes utility assistance,” says Jeromee Scot, chief communications officer for the Community Service Council.

Scot says utility assistance is the top requested service right now.

“We’ve been seeing an increase in calls regarding utility services for the past several months. And we continue to anticipate that will continue through the summer," says Scot.

Scot also says there are dozens of resources available.

“The specialist will ask a series of questions. They will ask where you live, the zip code, the town you're in. They will also ask for some demographic information. So for example: Our specialists may ask if you're Native American, if you're a veteran. And those will determine some services that you can possibly qualify for."

Scot says 211 can also provide resources in other areas.

“If you’re facing a difference in having your electricity cut off, or going to the store to buy groceries, we may be able to help provide grocery resources so that instead of buying groceries we can spend it on your utility bill.”

Scot says some resources will work with your landlord to pay all or a portion of your utility bill.

