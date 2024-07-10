Woman rescued from Arkansas River after passerby hears her screams

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — A woman was rescued from the rising waters of the Arkansas River thanks to a passerby, according to Sand Springs Fire Chief Jeremy Wade-Sims.

On July 10 around 9 a.m., a man walking across the Highway 97 bridge heard screams coming from the water and called 911.

Several agencies responded, including the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Sands Springs police and fire.

Roughly 20 minutes after the initial call, the water rescue team pulled the woman out of the water.

Wade-Sims said they aren't sure how the woman entered the river, but that she said she was going to the water to cool her feet off.

He said the water rose and moved quickly as water was being let out of the dam.

The woman was okay but visibly shaken. First responders took her to the hospital to get checked out.

Wade-Sims credited the passerby for his quick actions.

“If it weren’t for the passerby, it could have been a worse-off situation," he said.

