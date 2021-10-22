Woman injured, hospitalized from rollover crash on Highway 75

JENKS, Okla. — A woman is in the hospital after a rollover crash that happened on Highway 75 late Thursday night.

Officers responded to a call around 9:40 p.m. that a crash involving multiple vehicles happened on the southbound lanes of Highway 75 near the Jenks city limits sign. One of the cars had rolled over on the side of the roadway.

When officers arrived, they identified a blue Mustang, a motorcycle, and a blue Scion that had rolled over on its driver side. The female driver of the Scion was unresponsive and immediately taken to the hospital for her injuries.

Police say the woman departed the roadway onto the grassy shoulder and then traveled more than 1,000 feet before striking a concrete barrier, then overturning on the side of the road.

Riverside Division Advanced Traffic Investigators are currently investigating the cause of the crash.

