Woman hospitalized after rollover crash in Verdigris

VERDIGRIS, Okla. — One woman is in the hospital after a rollover crash in Verdigris.
It happened Thursday morning near Route 66 and 4120 Road. Investigators said the woman’s car rolled over multiple times and landed on the train tracks.
She was taken by ambulance to a hospital. We’ll update as we learn more.
