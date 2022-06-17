Woman found dead in river in Wagoner County

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. — Wagoner County deputies are investigating after finding a woman dead in a river on Friday afternoon.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol is helping to get the woman's body from the water near South 305th East Ave and just south of 191st in the Verdigris River.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
