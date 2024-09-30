Woman arrested, accused of .34 BAC while driving on airport taxiway

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police arrested a woman accused of driving drunk at the Tulsa Riverside Airport on Sept. 29.

TPD said they got a call on Sept. 28 reporting a woman driving a silver Nissan on the taxiways. Callers said she was blocking several outbound planes, however, police were unable to find her when they arrived.

TPD responded to a similar call at the airport the next day after Air Traffic Control reported a possible drunk driver in a silver Nissan blocking a runway where a plane was trying to land.

A pilot said he was taxiing his airplane when he came upon the Nissan. He got out of the plane and tried to get the driver to move out of the way.

Once he saw the car full of beer cans, he told police he reached in the car and took her keys.

TPD then got to the airport and arrested Bonnie Campbell for a second offense felony aggravated DUI, and she was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Officers said they found 18 empty beer cans inside Campbell's SUV, along with a cardboard box of Coors Light, an empty six-pack container, and a garbage bag full of other beer cans.

Campbell allegedly showed several signs of intoxication, including slurred speech, bloodshot eyes, and unsteadiness on her feet. TPD said she blew a .34 on the state's breathalyzer test — more than four times the legal limit.

Campbell told police she was visiting family who have a hangar at the airport. Jail records show her home address in Texas.

