Woman accused of arson after fire at furniture shop

TULSA, Okla. — A homeless woman is in jail accused of setting fire to an east Tulsa business. Fire investigators ruled the fire as arson and arrested a woman Tuesday afternoon.

“I was shocked,” said Misael Mondragon.

Misael Mondragon is the manager of One Stop Auto which sits next door to Walter’s Way Furniture Outlet.

His security cameras captured the smoke and glow of the flames from the fire next door.

“Checked the cameras and sure enough there was a fire that broke down about 3:30 in the morning,” said Mondragon.

There isn’t much left at Walter’s Way. Piles of charred furniture sit behind the business. Roof tiles are missing and most of the brick is jet black.

“Biggest concern is the safety of others and the property there too as well,” said Mondragon.

Investigators arrested a homeless woman after ruling the fire arson.

“We’ve been here for 10 yeas and we’ve never seen a fire break down,” said Mondragon. “We are aware there’s homeless people back there but we’ve never had issues on our side.”

Mondragon is grateful the flames didn’t hit his business but feels badly for the owner at Walter’s Way. The organization’s mission is to provide furniture to people that are re-entering society from prison or homelessness.

The Tulsa Fire Department says they were able to get the flames under control in about 30 minutes.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

