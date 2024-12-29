'Wish it gets fixed': Tulsa man concerned about flooding near 81st and Elwood

TULSA, Okla. — Kent Felkins contacted 2 News with concerns about flooding near 81st Street and Elwood. Felkins said he reached out to the city in June but hasn’t heard back about the plan to make the road safer when it rains.

Felkins has an office at the Riverside Airport, but he has to go down 81st Street to get there. When it rains, he said he worries about drivers.

KJRH

"At night, the water is only a foot deep, your car gets stuck, and it goes off into the side ditch," said Felkins.

Felkins said that because of flooding, he wanted to see the road raised by 12 inches so the rain wouldn't flood the street.

Felkins contacted the city in June and received a response from Tulsa's public works department. In the email, it stated, "There is more to do, which includes the raising of 81st Street".

KENT felkins

2 News contacted Tulsa's Public Works department but did not hear back. Felkins said all he wants is something done

"I just wish it gets fixed someday; I hate driving on bad roads," said Felkins.

2 News will update you when the public works department responds.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

