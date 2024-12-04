'Will be missed': The Delta Cafe Scratch Kitchen announces closure

TULSA, Okla — The Delta Cafe Scratch Kitchen announced on Facebook that it's officially closing its doors on December 5.

The cafe was the last of its kind in the country, having stood in the same place for more than three decades.

A manager who worked at the cafe since it opened confirmed that the cafe's closure is due to rising food costs and fewer customers.

People who made memories at the cafe took to social media to show their support of the eatery.

Renee Vause and Sandra Rogers said for years, they would come at least once a month to the cafe to catch up.

“We’re very perplexed what we’re gonna do for lunch next time. We’ll have to find a new restaurant,” said Vause.

They both said they heard from a waitress that the cafe is closing, which was a shock to them.

“I feel bad for all of the employees," said Rogers. "Especially this time of year.”

“There’s been so many restaurants, new restaurants that have opened in this city," said Vause. "I don’t know if it’s kind of been forgotten because they’ve really maintained a traditional homestyle.”

