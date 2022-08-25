Wild Brew 2022 to host "greatest party ever hatched" this weekend

TULSA, Okla. — The Cox Business Center will be taken over by the birds this weekend. But also, Oklahoma breweries, restaurants, and maybe you.

From 5 to 8 p.m. this Saturday, the Sutton Avian Research Center is hosting Wild Brew 2022, benefitting the center's work to save birds.

It is described as the "greatest party ever hatched."

The event features roughly 40 breweries from Oklahoma and around 30 restaurants. You will see birds, a silent auction, and even some ax throwing.

"You can drink a beer and throw an ax, "Audra Fogle, assistant director at the Sutton Center, said. "What better fun does it get than that?

Fogle said the general admission tickets sold out for the very first time.

"When you come in, you're tasting cap. Everything's free," Fogle said. "So you get your cup, and you can go and taste all of the beers. There are well over 200 beers there to taste, and all of the food, you get samples. You can go back and get another sample. And so it is just it's a nice evening out. There's so much food, and it does make a difference."

While the event is supposed to be fun and inviting for all, the money raised is for a good cause.

"We're not just about the endangered species because endangered species really is a last-ditch effort to keep something from disappearing from the planet," Fogle said. "And we do that because the US Fish and Wildlife has said, please help us. We also stay out in front of endangered species trying to keep common birds common. And so, we have a five-year study happening right now in Oklahoma to see how our birds are doing? Because we've heard on all the national news that North American birds are down by 3 billion birds. And so we're looking to see how we are and so Sutton center is not just saving things from disappearing from the planet. But we also want to keep common birds common and help people know what can they do in their backyard to keep things healthy."

You can learn more about Wild Brew 2022 at their official website and the George Miksch Sutton Avian Research Center about their work.

