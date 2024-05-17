WHO WILL IT BE? | 8 members of Tulsa Police Department apply to be chief

TULSA, Okla. — There are eight internal candidates in the running to become the next Tulsa Police Department chief.

The eight high-ranking members of the Tulsa Police Department applied before the May 15th deadline.



Major Alexander

Deputy Chief Brooks

Deputy Chief Dalgleish

Major Espy

Deputy Chief Larsen

Major McCord

Major Roberts

Major Wollmershauser

At the beginning of May, Tulsa Police Chief, Wendell Franklin announced he is retiring from the department on July 31.

WATCH: Franklin talked about his decision to retire:

Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin holds press conference on retirement

Franklin was the 40th chief of the department and served through the COVID-19 pandemic and civil unrest.

Mayor G.T. Bynum said he's grateful for Franklin's service to the city.

"I am profoundly grateful for Wendell Franklin’s service as Tulsa Chief of Police. Chief Franklin led the Tulsa Police Department through some of the most challenging times in our city’s history, and he leaves the Department better than he found it. I wish him nothing but the best in this next phase of his career."

Bynum received the applications and is in the process of selecting the next leader of the department. The next step is to meet with Franklin for his insights on the candidates. An internal panel begins interviews on Monday.

The panel is Bynum, Deputy Mayor Cassia Carr, Chief of Staff Blake Ewing, City Attorney Jack Blair and Human Resources Director Erica Felix-Warwick.

