Who is going to run for Sen. Jim Inhofe's position?

TULSA, Okla. — Jim Inhofe is expected to announce he's resigning and expected to leave his U.S. Senate seat toward the end of 2022 on Friday after decades spent representing Oklahoma in Washington, D.C.

Many are questioning who will take over his position after he officially announces his resignation. Inhofe has previously announced after his reelection in 2020 that this would be his last term.

According to state law, if Inhofe resigns on or before March 1, a special election for the vacancy would be a part of this year's November ballot.

Who is officially running?

Luke Holland

In an interview with The Oklahoman, Inhofe endorsed his chief of staff, Luke Holland, to replace him. Inhofe said he was the "most qualified" to carry on his legacy.

Holland is a fourth-generation Oklahoman. He grew up and attended school in Bartlesville. He later attended the University of Arkansas where he earned a degree in finance from the Walton School of Business.

Holland officially announced he is running for the U.S. Senate and accepted Inhofe's endorsement on Feb. 25.

Who is rumored to run?

It is expected that more candidates will announce their campaigns in the coming days and weeks after Inhofe's announcement.

Speculation over who could announce next is coming out through social media and various news sources.

Some of the names jumping out in the conversations are:

A Politico reporter says current U.S. Congressman Markwayne Mullin is someone expected to run for the position.

is someone expected to run for the position. New York Times says current lieutenant governer, Matt Pinnell , and T.W. Shannon , the former speaker of the Oklahoma House of Representatives, are potential candidates who could run.

, and , the former speaker of the Oklahoma House of Representatives, are potential candidates who could run. CNN listed many possibilities including current U.S. Congressman Kevin Hern and Oklahoma attorney general candidate Gentner Drummond could make an announcement to run.

At this time, a Democrat candidate has not been announced if they are running for the position.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --