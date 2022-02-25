Bio: Inhofe's chief of staff Luke Holland

TULSA, Okla. — Jim Inhofe is expected to announce he's resigning and expected to leave his U.S. Senate seat toward the end of 2022 on Friday after decades spent representing Oklahoma in Washington, D.C.

In an interview with The Oklahoman, Inhofe endorsed his chief of staff, Luke Holland, to replace him. Inhofe said he was the "most qualified" to carry on his legacy.

Holland is a fourth-generation Oklahoman. He grew up and attended school in Bartlesville. He later attended the University of Arkansas where he earned a degree in finance from the Walton School of Business.

In an interview with the Walton Today, Holland said he was always interested in politics and Inhofe was the first who gave him a start.

He began as a staff assistant in Inhofe's office and worked in the mailroom all the way back in 2009.

He would eventually move up in positions and manage a wide array of responsibilities over topics like aviation, environmental, and energy policies for Inhofe.

By 2017, he became Inhofe's chief of staff. Holland has coordinated with representatives from many industries, staff from various offices, and even the White House as part of his duties.

Holland officially announced he is running for the U.S. Senate and accepted Inhofe's endorsement on Feb. 25.

