Where is that smoke smell coming from in Green Country?

TULSA, Okla. — If you smell smoke when you leave for work this morning, you're not alone.

According to the Tulsa Fire Department, calls have been coming in all morning due to the smell, but there's actually not a wildfire nearby or anywhere in Green Country.

The smoky smell is due to the breezy winds coming in from the panhandle, Kansas, and Colorado where several wildfires happened on Wednesday.

That smell is creating an unhealthy air quality across northeastern Oklahoma, especially in the Tulsa metro area. It's recommended that those impacted by today's air quality should limit their time outside.

