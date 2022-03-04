Where is that smoke coming from in Green Country?

TULSA, Okla. — If you woke up and noticed how hazy and smoky it was when you left for work this morning, you're not alone.

Meteorologist Anne Brown says this is all due to wildfires happening all across Green Country.

While many will wake up without any wildfires near them, smoke is being pulled through the area from southerly winds. The fire threat for Friday is incredibly high as most of northeastern Oklahoma is under a drought.

That hazy smoke is creating an unhealthy air quality across northeastern Oklahoma, especially in the Tulsa metro area. It's recommended that those impacted by today's air quality should limit their time outside.

