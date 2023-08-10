What's next after voters approve Improve Our Tulsa 3 package?

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa voters are wondering what happens next after passing the Improve Our Tulsa 3 package.

It earmarks money for multiple projects around Tulsa, such as road construction, facilities improvements as well as the Tulsa Fire Department's fleet of trucks.

Now that voters have spoken, 2 News went to work to find out when the work will begin.

We discovered the City of Tulsa has nearly $1.5 billion in taxpayer money to use from a combination of Improve Our Tulsa 2 and Improve Our Tulsa 3. However, the city can't start spending the money from Improve our Tulsa 3 until the money from number 2 runs out.

City Councilor Laura Bellis thinks that's a good thing.

"This is an investment in our future, and it's so critical," said Laura Bellis, who represents Tulsa Council District 4. "We know we're in a historical housing crisis, and we have a lot of infrastructure work to do, so this helps everyone get to work right away, to get in the much more detailed planning process."



Previous story>>> Tulsa passes third Improve Our Tulsa package

The city has a laundry list of projects to do for Improve Our Tulsa 3 including new firetrucks, road construction, improvements to the Performing Arts Center and Convention Center. For Councilor Bellis, the keyword is "our."

"I'm really excited about making sure everyone has access to city resources," Bellis added.

2 News also spoke with Tulsa County Commissioner Karen Keith on how this vote will further impact our city. Keith remembers the days of Vision 2025, a bond issue from 20 years ago that revitalized downtown. In Keith's opinion, it strengthened all of greater Tulsa.

"Taxpayers have been able to see that, river package, and road package, and now this," said Tulsa County District 2 Commissioner Karen Keith. "The momentum is in our favor."

Throughout our interview, the commissioner continued to emphasize togetherness, the need for people to work together. Voters have passed improve our Tulsa 3 before the money has run out on Improve Our Tulsa 2, but there's still more to go.

"I think we need to come together, talk about what is next for the region," Commissioner Keith added. "Do we need a big convention hotel? What do we need to kind of finish things off?

Only time will tell.

