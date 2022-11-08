What you need to know about today's midterm elections

TULSA, Okla. — It's Election day and polls are close to opening! According to the State Election Board, nearly 2.3 million Oklahomans are registered to vote in this upcoming election.

For those making plans to make your voice heard today, make sure you have your issued

government ID or voter registration card on hand.

Voters can also verify their polling place using the OK Voter Portal or by contacting their County Election Board or the State Election Board.

Last week during early voting, the State Election Board says they saw more than 200,000 Oklahomans voting early or by mail. Tulsa County election officials say they've seen more than 16,000 Tulsa County voters in person and more than 12,000 voters who voted by mail.

“The voters actually turned up early in-person voting and even beat our presidential in-person voting for 2020 and certainly beat our 2018, where you have the comparable data. That was the last gubernatorial election. We beat those figures significantly as well," says Gwen Freeman, Tulsa County Election Board secretary.

If you voted by mail, voters can track the status of their absentee ballot using the OK Voter Portal.

Before you head there, make sure you aren't wearing any political material as that is prohibited.

If you want to post your Election Day selfie, the Tulsa County Election Board says you can take the selfie while you vote, but you have to wait until you leave your polling precinct to post it.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Stick with 2 News Oklahoma for the latest on Election Day covereage.

