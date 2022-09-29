What you need to know about the Tulsa State Fair

TULSA, Okla. — It's here! The 2022 Tulsa State Fair kicks off Thursday morning for 11 days of awesome fun.

According to the fair's website, the Tulsa State Fair is Tulsa's largest family event. It's always held starting on the fourth Thursday after Labor Day.

This year's fair is running from Sept. 29 through Oct. 9. It's expected over 1 million people will visit Tulsa for the fair.

Dozens of rides and vendors will be present, as well as several local and big-name artists will take the stage for everyone to enjoy. Disney on Ice is also set to return to the Tulsa State Fair this year.

All this means traffic in the area will be hectic. The Tulsa State Fair has paid parking for $15 but fair goers will also be parking in other places nearby.

For everyone's safety, the City of Tulsa added 5 new crosswalks with signs, flashing lights, and reflective strips. For family safety, the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office has cameras up with new technology to help locate missing people.

Tickets for the fair are:



Free for kids under 5

$10 for military, seniors, and kids ages 5 through 12

$15 for adults

To buy tickets or to find out more information about the 2022 Tulsa State Fair, click here.

