Tulsa County Sheriff's Office using new camera technology to keep children safe

TULSA, Okla. — More than a million people are expected at the Tulsa State Fair. Among them will be thousands of children but keeping track of them isn’t always easy.

The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office will be using a new tool to help find lost children. The new technology can help deputies locate lost children at the fair just by the color of their shirts. One mother we spoke to says this new technology gives her an extra sense of comfort

“I definitely know as a parent, that anxiety if they are too far, and you don’t know where they are," says Endia Williams. "That’s like heartache immediately."

Endia Williams is a mother of two and plans to take her children to the fair. Williams says she knows how difficult it is to keep track of two kids, at events, and in crowds.

“I truly believe that child safety is everyone’s responsibility," says Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado.

Regalado says during last year’s fair they reunited 137 children with their families. He says this year, along with the 300 expo square cameras, they’ll also deploy six LTE camera pods, allowing them to utilize AI capabilities to find lost children.

“What that means is that we will have the ability, for instance, if a child with a red shirt goes lost, the camera system allows us to pinpoint everybody with a red shirt," Regalado said. "Again, making it easier for our deputies to get ahold of that child in a much quicker fashion."

The new cameras can distinguish any color of shirt, not just red. Williams says the extra layer of safety eases her mind.

“Knowing that we can just go to a deputy and they search them like that, brings relief and for me to spread that news," says Williams.

The sheriff says community policing is also important during the 11 days of awesome. Sheriff Regalado says if you see something strange, say something.

