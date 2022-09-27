Tulsa County District Attorney speaks on mental health following stabbing, daughter's arrest

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler spoke Wednesday a day after he was allegedly stabbed by his daughter at his home.

Kunzweiler left the hospital Tuesday night to continue recovering at home before holding a news conference the next day to address what happened. Tulsa police arrested his daughter Jennifer Kunzweiler in connection with the stabbing.

"Fortunately my daughter is alive, I'm alive," Kunzweiler said Wednesday. "I'm a little bit sore, I've got some staples but I'm doing fine."

Kunzweiler thanked first responders for coming to help him and his daughter, then talked about the work that needs to be done in the state and around local communities to combat mental illness.

"STOP PUTTING A BANDAID ON A GAPING WOUND"

"Mental illness is a terrible thing, and many families like ours have endured years of anxious-ridden concern for our affected loved ones," he said. "No one wants to be mentally ill."

He also referenced the stabbing death of State Labor Commissioner Mark Costello. His son, Christian, stabbed him to death in 2015. A judge later found him not guilty by reason of insanity. He is in a state mental health facility.

Kunzweiller pleaded for the state legislature to do more for funding and treatment of mental health in the state.

"When it comes to meaningful health funding the elected leaders of this state, the elected leaders of our state legislature, need to make this a priority," he said. "Stop putting a band-aid on a gaping wound."

He also referenced his time on the Oklahoma Criminal Justice Reclassification Coordination Council. In the final report before that council was disbanded the report reads:

Promises have been made to Oklahomans which have never been delivered upon. Now, Oklahoma, like many other states, is having to deal with a multi-front crisis in drug abuse and addiction, adverse childhood experiences associated with unnecessary trauma exposures, domestic violence, mental health treatment and stabilization, and recidivism.

NEXT STEPS

He also asked people to remember that there is a presumption of innocence until being proven guilty and confirmed his office will not handle the case involving his daughter. Wagoner County District Attorney's Office is handling the case.

2 News Oklahoma reached out to DA Jack Thorp and he said the Oklahoma Attorney General assigned him as a conflict-prosecutor in this case. He said the case is still under investigation. He also reiterated the alleged assailant is presumed innocent.

Tulsa police are guarding Jennifer Kunzweiler at the hospital and plan to book her on a complaint of Felony Domestic Assault With A Deadly Weapon. She is recovering from self-inflicted wounds.

KUNZWEILER'S BACKGROUND

Tulsa County elected Steve Kunzweiler district attorney in 2015.

Previously, he served as Chief of Criminal Prosecution under former DA Tim Harris. Kunzweiler has 28 years of experience as a criminal prosecutor.

According to the DA’s website, “The Office of the Tulsa County District Attorney prosecutes criminals, advocates on behalf of victims, including deprived and neglected children, collects restitution for victims and business owners, supervises those on probation for misdemeanor and low-level crimes and promotes crime prevention. The Office of the District Attorney also represents Tulsa County's elected officials in civil legal matters.”

Kunzweiler graduated from the University of Missouri and later the University of Tulsa Law School. He is married with three daughters.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

