What you need to know about healthcare open enrollment

TULSA, Okla. — If you're looking to change or add healthcare, now's the time. Open enrollment begins today and in Oklahoma, you have fewer options this year.

Last year, Oklahoma had eight healthcare plans available. This year, there are seven as Bright Health is leaving Oklahoma.

Now, for those on Medicaid, during the pandemic, no one was allowed to dis-enroll. Oklahoma Insurance Commissioner Glen Mulready says those subscribers will need to be aware that will change come January,

“Typically in any given month here in Oklahoma, we have about 15,000 people that disenroll. In other words, they got a new job and so they now make too much money to be on Medicaid," explains Mulready. "Or they might be a pregnant mom, a single mom who at 6 months past the birth of a child so are no longer eligible for Medicaid but those folks have not disenrolled because of the public health emergency so that is all going to come to an end.”

Mulready says about 200,000 people in Oklahoma will lose that coverage in the new year. This will lead to a spike in people enrolling in other individual health insurance plans. Mulready tells 2 News that there is still tax credit and subsidies to cover the cost of insurance.

To renew or enroll in health coverage, you will need some information on hand, such as:

Your social security number

Your income for the last year

Current insurance plan

You will make an account or log in on healthcare.gov to submit an application to see which plans you qualify for. From there, you can compare coverage and prices, then enroll in what fits your needs.

It's recommended that you complete the enrollment process by Dec. 15 for coverage to begin on Jan. 1.

