Westbound lane of Will Rogers Turnpike closed after early morning crash

If you're hitting the road on the Will Rogers Turnpike this morning, you may want to find an alternate route.

The outside westbound lane of the turnpike near Highway 69 and I-44, south of the Vinita exit, is currently closed right now after a multi-semi crash happened around 2:30 a.m. on Monday.

The inside westbound lane is now open, but crews will remain on the scene for several hours. Please avoid the area, if possible.

CLICK here to find an alternate route.

This is a developing story. We'll continue to update as we learn more.

