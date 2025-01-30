'We're excited': Muskogee Civic Center tapping into history to guide future

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — The Muskogee Civic Center wants to boost tourism by bringing more high-profile acts to the area.

The 58-year-old building has seen many notable acts over the years including Snoop Dogg and Carrie Underwood, but the center said they needed to tap into their history to guide their future.

The Muskogee Civic Center is famous for its country music history – being the location where Merle Haggard recorded his live album “Okie in Muskogee”

In recent years, the buildings lacked updates leading to a somewhat stagnant schedule of performers.

That changed with the introduction of a new team dedicated to getting acts to Muskogee. To get those acts they needed to update some areas of the arena.

That included replacing and updating the stage curtains, changing out some seats and repairing and bringing the state back up to date.



The center wants to become the economic driver it once was, hoping it can bring more acts to Muskogee.

2 News talked with the Director of Exposition Justin O’Neal. He says they’re excited for people to see the performers they have planned.

"With these shows right now, the reach is so beyond just locals. And so, we’re excited to be an avenue for that economic growth for the tourism dollars to kind of funnel into Muskogee and be that economic driver that we all dream about," said O'Neal.

He said they’re making big changes to boost tourism – hoping people from surrounding communities join in on the Muskogee fun.

"Acts are super excited to play here, much like you see people go to the Cain’s Ballroom because it is the bucket list. Same with Merle Haggard fans because people have been inspired by Merle Haggard wants to stand in that same spot where he recorded that album," said O'Neal.

They’re also keeping ticket prices affordable saying they want to make world-class acts accessible for everyone.

A few of the notable acts scheduled for early 2025 are the country band Shenandoah, Oklahoman and America’s Got Talent winner Darci Lynne and the Marshall Tucker Band.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

