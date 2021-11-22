Weber's Root Beer prepares to welcome 5th generation owners

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa made then, Tulsa made now. Weber's is staying in the family as the 5th generation is gearing up to take over in the new year.

According to the restaurant's website, Weber's was first created in the late 1800s. Oscar "Weber" Bilby had moved to Oklahoma as a farmer, but he loved to experiment with soft drink condiments. After many tries, Bilby had put together a secret recipe of 14 ingredients that would eventually become Weber's famous Superior Root Beer.

Bilby and his wife Fanny would serve his root beer, alongside his burgers, for many decades before eventually opening up Weber's in June of 1933 on Brookside. Generations of Bilbys have taken care of the restaurant and passed it down ever since then.

Weber's posted on Facebook that the current owners, Rick and Jennifer, are preparing to retire at the end of this year and are already teaching their daughter and her husband the secret family recipe to "carry on the legacy."

The post says Weber's still uses the original mixing tank that Oscar built when the restaurant first opened in 1933, as well as the same 14 all-natural ingredients for their famous root beer.

Weber's is currently located in its original location at 3817 South Peoria in Tulsa.

