'We need them': A local non-profit in need of food donations with high grocery prices

TULSA, Okla. — Christian Ministers Alliance has been helping the less fortunate in Green Country for 40 years, but this year, they need more help.

The organization gives away 4,000 Thanksgiving baskets a year to six different school district students and their families.

However, Reverend W.R. Casey told 2 News, that it can’t be possible without donations.

“We need about 3,000 and Walmart is holding 300 for us right now, so we need a lot,” Rev. Casey said.

Within that basket, Christian Ministers Alliance is asking for:

- Turkeys

- Hams

- Sweet Potatoes

- Potatoes

- Green Beans

- Corn

- Stuffing

“We believe in God for the donations, but we need them," Casey said.

2 News wanted to find out why people aren’t donating like they have in previous years, we found the leading cause is cost.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the average cost of groceries for Oklahomans is almost $300 a month, which is one of the highest in the nation.

2 News spoke with Scott Carter, the Economics Chair at the University of Tulsa about this high cost.

Carter said the state inflation rate is 1.7%, which is lower than the national inflation average of 2.4%; However, the rate is still hitting people’s wallets.

Carter says other factors are impacting people’s decision to give a little more to those who are less fortunate.

“A place to live. I think that certainly has an effect on having to choose your expenditures. Do I pay my rent, or do I feed my kids unfortunately, many people are there. Or do I have a big enough Thanksgiving, or do I give to my neighbor or the less fortunate,” Carter said.

Carter also said you will see price discrimination on items like turkey and hams during the holiday because businesses know consumers need them.

“Price discrimination, you’re able to charge different prices given different market situations, and one situation will be the onset of the holidays. We want to get our turkeys before Thanksgiving not after,” Carter said.

The TU professor also said Thanksgiving meals should be around the same price as last year, which was about $60 for ten people.

Reverend Casey said he started this project, and every year Oklahomans step up to make sure those who can’t afford a Thanksgiving meal have one.

“It (donations) means a lot. I’m grateful.”

The Thanksgiving Basket Giveaway will be on November 22, 2024, at 6 p.m. at McLain High School.

If you would like to donate, call Rev. Casey at (918)902-1374, and the organization is accepting donations up to the giveaway on November 22.

