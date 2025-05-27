'We need a lot of help': Poor infrastructure concerns Okemah residents

OKEMAH, Okla. — Okemah residents said a lack of state funding for infrastructure makes their town feel forgotten, and it's forcing city leaders to charge higher utility rates.

It got so bad that on May 26, the roof of an abandoned building in downtown collapsed.

From boarded-up windows to buildings falling apart, that is the norm for residents of Okemah.

Owner of The Mosaic Grind, Heather Anderson, said the area needs better infrastructure.

"We need a lot of help in that area, a whole lot of help in that area… lots and lots of potential but very very little in the funding area," said Anderson.

The city manager, Kristy Lesley, noted that for comparison, Shawnee was paying $75 a month in utilities, while in Okmulgee, the amount was $65. Lesley said Okemah residents pay around $103.

Additionally, the city is building a $ 30 million water treatment facility. They were only given $10 million to help cover the cost.

"Smaller communities should not have to max out their loan capacity to be able to just finance infrastructure," said Lesley.

Business owner Susan Oatsvall's wallet has been feeling the high utility charges.

"Don't even have water turned on in here yet, and it was over $100; it was just the minimum charge," said Oatsvall.

2 News took these concerns to State Senator Bryan Logan, who oversees Okfuskee County.

Logan said he was sworn in on May 21 and was still figuring out how he could help Okemah, but it's a top priority.

Anderson said she's looking forward to the help.

"It would be amazing, absolutely be amazing, it would be great," said Anderson.

