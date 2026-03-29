'We all matter': Tulsans gather for 'No Kings' protest

TULSA, Okla — Hundreds of people gathered at Tulsa's Dreamkeeper's Park for a "No Kings" protest, and it hasn't been the first time.

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This is now the first "No Kings" protest that Indivisible Tulsa County has held since the conflict with Iran began.

Matt Dean said politics affects everyone, so it’s important to him that he takes a stand.

“I'm a black man in America, and I'm honestly just exhausted time and time again, day after day, we just see Trump and his cronies just doing illegal things," he said. "Abusing the power of the White House and just creating chaos, not just in the nation, but across the world, with other countries, with relations with other countries, and with wars and tariffs and everything else in between.”

Michelle Simmons said she runs a queer non-profit and has seen an increase in fear in the LGBTQ+ community, but she’s glad to see people coming together for a common cause.

“In the middle of all of that diversity, we're here for one thing, and that's for the U.S.," she said. "For it to be the country that we've always believed it to be.”

Melynee Naegele said she’s an educator and wants the government to ensure students receive the education they deserve.

“One of the things that I teach in my classroom is that we all matter or none of us matter," she said. "To make America great, we all have to matter. My humanity does not come before anyone else's.”

Janae Scott and Chris Hutchinson said they brought their two daughters to the demonstration to be a part of something bigger than just themselves.

“We can be a part of a community that's trying to do something different and make a big change," said Scott. "So I just want her to see that, and see that she can be a voice of change.”

Hutchinson echoed the sentiment, saying he wants his daughters to stand up for what’s right, especially in the community they’ve been growing here in Tulsa.

“There's real hope, and there's good people here, good ideas, good community," he said. "Hopefully, good candidates and real movement that we can get behind to affect the changes that we want to see in our community.”

The Tulsa GOP was contacted to see if they were interested in providing a comment.

2 News will keep you updated if they respond.

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