Warrant leads Tulsa police to 140 catalytic converters, numerous stolen vehicles

TULSA, Okla — Catalytic converters thefts continue surging across Oklahoma, and Tulsa police are working hard to crack down on the problem.

Officers say these types of thefts are usually crimes of opportunity. The converters contain small amounts of precious metals which can be removed and sold.

Multiple reports of stolen catalytic converters led Tulsa Police to the home of Daniel Louis near 101st and Sheridan on Friday.

His neighbor, Marty Morgan says he was stunned to see so much commotion.

“We were very interested when there were a lot of police officers running around. It’s just not something you usually see," says Morgan.

Morgan says he and his wife were preparing to leave when several cars pulled up to Louis's home.

“We were getting ready to go on a trip and run some errands and several cop cars pulled up and ran over and went inside and we didn’t know what was going on," he says.

After serving a search warrant, Tulsa police discovered 140 cut, catalytic converters in Louis's shed and garage, and multiple guns inside his home.

According to court documents, Daniel Louis is a convicted felon and not allowed to possess firearms.

‘He’s been a very good neighbor and we’ve had zero issues with him and he’s very friendly and it’s very surprising," says Morgan.

Police also issued a search warrant at Louis's business Auto Joy Automotive in north Peoria.

There, they found even more cut, catalytic converters, as well as two stolen vehicles.

A third search warrant at another business location on north Peoria led officers to seven more stolen vehicles and evidence of a chop shop operation.

“I knew he had a shop over there and he bought and sold cars and there were always cars coming in and out," says Morgan.

Daniel Louis is facing multiple charges including possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen vehicle and conspiracy.

