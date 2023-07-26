Warner town officials to discuss lack of police dept. at upcoming meeting

WARNER, Okla. — It's been almost a week, and the Muskogee County town of Warner still lacks a police department. The entire department resigned last week after the chief left his post.

Warner is about 19 miles south of Muskogee and has a population of about 1,500 people.

Guyla Boswell says her kind-hearted neighbors are being left in the dark without a police force.

"How long is it going to take somebody to get here? If there is a true emergency in this day and age, you never know," she said.

2 News Oklahoma Senior Reporter Justin Ayer went to the police department to see if anyone was inside on Wednesday. No one answered, but the lights were on inside.

Vice Mayor Caryn Miller talked to 2 News over the phone at the town hall. She confirmed four officers and a part-timer left the department and moved on to different jobs.

"I think from my standpoint, I see how there are about 2-3 different sides of the story," Miller said. "All of those sides are very important to listen to and hear and acknowledge before making any judgment call."

The Muskogee County Sheriff's Office has since been patrolling Warner but wouldn't return calls for comment.

Boswell says she'd like to see better communication.

A town council meeting will be on Aug. 1 at 5:30 p.m. to address the police resignations and seek a resolution.

