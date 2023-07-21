Town of Warner's entire police department reportedly steps down

MUSKOGEE COUNTY, Okla. — The town of Warner is without its police department after its chief stepped down, with its officers following suit.

What's confirmed as of Thursday evening is that the Warner Police Department is not on active duty and that its force stepped down after Chief Adam Satterfield left his post.

2 News spoke with the chief Thursday evening and while he didn't want to go on camera or speak for anyone else in the department, he said his absence is indefinite and that the reasons involved a "transitional" period.

Many residents were surprised to learn the news.

"They did?! Is it martial law now? I didn't know that," Warner resident Dennis Zabo said. "Cops have their need for helping old people or people that can't defend themselves. Me, I just do what I got to do I guess."

Muskogee County Sheriff Andy Simmons didn't want to go into details either, and just offered 2 News a statement while announcing his deputies would serve Warner beginning 6 a.m. Friday.

"As always, we will continue to serve all citizens of Muskogee County to ensure their safety," he said.

This is a developing story.

