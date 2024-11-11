Walters announces 'Trump Education Advisory Committee'

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma State Superintendent Ryan Walters announced a new education advisory committee under the State Department of Education on Nov. 11.

The new committee will be called the Trump Education Advisory Committee and it'll oversee federal public education policy changes that are anticipated under the incoming Trump Administration, Walters said.

According to OSDE, the committee is tasked with:



Overseeing policy changes — Oklahoma's core team to streamline communication and implementation of imminent federal education policy changes.

— Oklahoma's core team to streamline communication and implementation of imminent federal education policy changes. Timely execution of reforms — Facilitate rapid decision-making to support Oklahoma schools with the resources and guidance they need in order to fully implement Trump's education reforms.

This is what Walters said about the committee:

“The future of Oklahoma’s public education is bright with incoming President Donald Trump who has been a fearless champion of efforts to eliminate the federal bureaucracy that has shut local communities and parents out of the decisions that impact their students’ educations,” said Walters. “With the much-anticipated changes to come under President Trump, Oklahoma needs to be ready to smoothly adapt while upholding Oklahoma values in public schools and maintaining the highest standards of education for our students. I look forward to announcing committee members in the coming days, individuals who are dedicated to improving Oklahoma’s academic outcomes and getting to work on ways we can continue to champion the priorities outlined in my memo to parents and schools last week.”

OSDE said it's started a search to find education leaders and policymakers in Oklahoma "who have a proven commitment to championing public education policy that upholds parents’ rights, advocates choice in education, prioritizes academic success over social indoctrination, and minimizes wasteful government bureaucracy that stifles students’ academic achievement."

Members will be announced in the coming days, OSDE said.

The goals of the advisory committee are to:



Set clear priorities in alignment with President Trump’s education policies: Identify and prioritize Oklahoma’s educational needs in alignment with the new federal agenda.

Identify and prioritize Oklahoma’s educational needs in alignment with the new federal agenda. Replace federal programs: Develop strategies to replace or revise outdated federal programs, keeping local needs and values at the forefront.

Develop strategies to replace or revise outdated federal programs, keeping local needs and values at the forefront. Develop legislative recommendations for President Trump’s education priorities: Provide policy guidance and recommendations to ensure Oklahoma’s education policies align with the broader goals of the Trump administration. This includes proposing new state legislation or policy adjustments that enhance local control and promote conservative values in education.

A full memo sent out to Oklahoma parents and superintendents sent out last week can be read here.

