Wagoner Public Schools employee resigns amid investigation

WAGONER, Okla. — An investigation is underway Wednesday after allegations made about a Wagoner Public Schools staff member and student.
The district did not specify the nature of the allegations which they say were presented to an employee on Oct. 19.
The staff member involved in the allegations resigned on Oct. 20.
“Currently, all of these allegations are being investigated by the Wagoner Police Department, who will then decide what charges, if any, to file in this case," says Randy Harris, Wagoner Public Schools Superintendent.
"Due to the sensitive nature of this situation and the involvement of minors, we can’t and shouldn’t discuss any other details. We are thankful to the individual(s) who spoke up so that we could act quickly to protect our students.”
