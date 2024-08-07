Wagoner man arrested, accused of tying dog to truck and driving away

WAGONER, Okla — A Wagoner man is charged with felony animal abuse after an argument with his ex-girlfriend led to him injuring her dog, according to the Wagoner County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators said in March, Tyler A. Wayman was in an argument with his ex-girlfriend while at the lake in the Toppers Area with her and her dog.

Wayman allegedly got angry, grabbed the dog by the leash, and tied the leash to the truck's tailgate. He then got back into the truck and drove away, dragging the dog behind it, investigators said.

The woman forced the truck into park and went to check on the dog. As she did this, Wayman began to drive again, according to WCSO. He eventually stopped and let the woman and her dog get back in the truck.

The woman took the dog to the veterinarian immediately, and the dog was treated for injuries.

Investigators said they asked the woman why she waited almost four months to report the crime. She said she was fearful of any retribution because of alleged threats made by Wayman.

Investigators went to the spot where the incident happened and determined the dog was dragged a significant distance before being untied.

Wayman is charged with felony animal cruelty. A warrant was issued for him on July 23 and he surrendered to authorities on Aug. 6.

He was then released after posting a $10,000 bond.

